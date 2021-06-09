Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) Declares GBX 4.25 Dividend

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:DWHT opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Wednesday. Dewhurst has a 1 year low of GBX 851 ($11.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,945.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.
