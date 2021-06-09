Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) Declares GBX 4.25 Dividend

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DWHT opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Wednesday. Dewhurst has a 1 year low of GBX 851 ($11.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,945.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

About Dewhurst

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

