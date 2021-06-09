Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,453.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,453 ($45.11) and last traded at GBX 3,449.50 ($45.07), with a volume of 826455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,415.50 ($44.62).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,475.67 ($45.41).

Get Diageo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a market capitalization of £80.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,266.65.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98).

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.