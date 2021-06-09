Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.41% of Diageo worth $394,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.78. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $195.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

