Diana F. Cantor Sells 6,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $442.71. 325,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,426. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $452.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.88.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.
DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.