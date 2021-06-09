Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $441.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

