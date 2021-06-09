DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NYSE DKS opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

