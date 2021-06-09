DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
NYSE DKS opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
