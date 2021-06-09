Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $4,168.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023338 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003074 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00178957 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

