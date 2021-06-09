Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 238,260 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 1,159.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in HUYA by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HUYA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

