Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.84 Million Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $266,654. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

