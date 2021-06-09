Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.64 Million Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $189.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

