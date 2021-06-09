Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,174 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.40% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $141.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

