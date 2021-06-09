Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 497 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Stitch Fix worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,732,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,388.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,302 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

