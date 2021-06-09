Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 7,400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,693,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,703,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. 3,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,013. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

