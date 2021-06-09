Disciplined Investments LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.45. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.81. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $104.91 and a 52-week high of $149.66.

