Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 10,971 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 58,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 166,994 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 479,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

KMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 126,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.