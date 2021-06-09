Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $238.75. 4,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.99 and a 12-month high of $238.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

