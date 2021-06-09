Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 188 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 815,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,652 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.53. 22,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,785. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

