Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.98. 28,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

