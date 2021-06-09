dKargo Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $121.08 million and $998,164.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00069046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00025616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00926216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.46 or 0.09081102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049906 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

