DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.00

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 9611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DV. William Blair began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

