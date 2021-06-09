Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust plc (LON:DSM) to Issue GBX 0.80 Dividend

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust plc (LON:DSM) declared a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DSM opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.73. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust Company Profile

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

