Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00067366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00911961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.50 or 0.09087828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00048982 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

