Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

DRX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of DRX stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 444.60 ($5.81). 807,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 421.24. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

