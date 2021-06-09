DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 429.80 ($5.62). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 426.50 ($5.57), with a volume of 3,775,777 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 419.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

