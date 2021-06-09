Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $624,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 261,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,943,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,907 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. 7,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,806. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -354.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.