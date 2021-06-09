Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,493 ($19.51). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,482 ($19.36), with a volume of 67,970 shares.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,343.94. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

