DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.