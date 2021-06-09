Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director F William Barnett Sells 17,033 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.45. The stock had a trading volume of 376,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $153.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

