Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 37.44.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,524 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.