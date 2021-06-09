Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Edap Tms reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $155,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a P/E ratio of 701.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.