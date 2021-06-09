Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 559.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $18,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.