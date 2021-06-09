Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Up 6.7%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 82,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,232,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

The stock has a market cap of $537.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 132,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 653,471 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

