Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,972. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.