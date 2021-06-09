Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,972. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.38.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

