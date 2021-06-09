Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison Sells 15,000 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,183.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Harvison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Jason Harvison sold 15,276 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $55,299.12.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.