Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,298 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

