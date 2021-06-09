Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 186 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,732,000 after purchasing an additional 199,137 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $273.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

