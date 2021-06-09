Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.64 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $336.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.84. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

