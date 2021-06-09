Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.