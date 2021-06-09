Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

