Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 235 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Autodesk by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 72.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 26.7% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $278.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

