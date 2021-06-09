Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,744. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

