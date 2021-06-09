Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of ENRFF opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.