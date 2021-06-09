Energi 1-Day Volume Tops $253,375.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00005801 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $83.85 million and $253,375.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00042505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00263389 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,753,259 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

