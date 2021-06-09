Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $11.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

ET stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 180,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,038,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,579,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

