Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NYSE ERF opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Enerplus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Enerplus by 25.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enerplus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.