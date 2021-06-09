Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.40.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$268.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.23.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.