Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,425 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 224.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 752.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in nCino by 38.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in nCino by 213.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -115.23.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

