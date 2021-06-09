Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,578 Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90. Fly Leasing Limited has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.