Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

