Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,433 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.16% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFEU. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

